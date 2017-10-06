Poersch/BACKGRID

Back at it. Tyra Banks is dating again after her split from longtime partner Erik Asla, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The America's Got Talent host, 43, was spotted out on a date with a new beau at Cake Mix in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 5. Banks wore jeans and a long-sleeve yellow crop top as her mystery man looked buff in a gray T-shirt. A source tells Us that the relationship is new.



As previously reported, the supermodel recently ended her five-year relationship with Asla. They welcomed son York, now 8 months, via surrogate in January 2016.

"She and Erik are friends. The break up was drama-free," a source told Us earlier this week. "She loves being a mom and is very hands-on."

Banks previously opened up about motherhood in an exclusive interview with Us in September 2016. "He loves people! He’s very social and he likes to be in on the action," she told Us at the time. "He wants to sit on someone’s lap or stand on someone’s lap and dance around and be a part of it. It’s so good for him that he’s so social, I wasn’t like that when I was a little girl! My mom says I was like, 'Mommy, mommy! No, I just want mommy!' So he’s the complete opposite! Maybe he takes after his dad? Or me as an adult."

She added: "He's so precious."

