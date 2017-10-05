Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Pointing fingers. Tyrese Gibson spoke out about the delay in Fast and Furious filming and seemingly blamed his costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for holding up production.



“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU — And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post — Gn folks see you in 2020 April,” the 38-year-old actor captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 4, confirming that the franchise’s next installment has been pushed back. “#FastFamily right? Nah….. It’s about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic.”

According to Variety, Fast and Furious 9 was set to be released in April 2019, but Universal Studios postponed the premiere date for undisclosed reasons.

The former model then posted an older photo of the cast and wrote," Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!"

Gibson’s comments reignited his rumored feud with the wrestler-turned-actor. Last month, Gibson made a since-deleted comment on an Instagram photo Johnson shared in which the former WWE star was doing some paperwork.

“I’m simply trying to reach him because we won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie,” Gibson wrote at the time, alluding to a potential spinoff centered around The Rock’s character, Luke Hobbs. “I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced.”

“Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro,” he continued. “We can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal ‘Fast & Furious’ FANS down on any level from pushing the date.”

This isn’t the first time that The Rock has feuded with a Fast and Furious costar. Johnson shared a cryptic Instagram post in August 2016, slamming several of his male costars for being unprofessional “candy asses.” Shortly after, TMZ reported that the rant was aimed at Vin Diesel, who later responded on his on Instagram account writing, “Give me a second, and I will tell you Everything. Everything.”

Diesel spoke about the feud during an interview with USA Today in April 2017, explaining, “some things may [have been] blown out of proportion.”

Us Weekly has reached out to The Rock’s rep and Universal Studios for comment.

