Surprise! Fast and the Furious hunk Tyrese is married. The model turned actor, 38, revealed he quietly wed on Valentine’s Day via an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, February 28.



Prince Williams/FilmMagic

“Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | - Mr & Mrs Gibson....... #MyBlackQueen,” he captioned a montage of photos from his big day, which he set to the tune of country singer Brian Courtney Wilson's song “I’ll Just Say Yes.”

In the video, his bride, whose identity he did not reveal, wears a pink satin halter gown and diamond headpiece, while the groom opted for a white tux. In another photo shown in the video, the newlyweds show off their wedding bands, which both consist of a bevy of diamonds.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The video ends with a message from “Mr. & Mrs. Gibson” which reads: “The best way to express your love towards this blessed union is to keep us covered in prayer.”

Tyrese’s now-wife was photographed with the actor at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 17, 2016.

Last month he gushed to ABC News about wanting to find a partner for life and hinted at his upcoming nuptials. "I'm nothing until I find my wife,” he said on January 28. "Nobody wants to be alone. Look, that's going to change soon. I believe it."

Tyrese was previously married to Norma Mitchell for two years prior to their 2009 split. Together they share 9-year-old daughter Shayla.

