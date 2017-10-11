The Fast & Furious feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is far from over. Gibson, 38, posted a video to his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 11, in which Johnson gives a scathing review of his 2015 album, Black Rose.



“Haters come in many forms,” Gibson wrote alongside the clip, which looks to be about two years old. “In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time.”

In the video, Johnson talks to a group of people off-camera about his experience listening to the record. “Just a little quick shoutout to Tyrese. His new album, Black Rose, I just heard it,” he says. “I have got to say in all honesty, it’s the biggest piece of dog sh-t that I have ever heard.”

“It shouldn’t be called Black Rose it should be called big piece of black dog sh-t,” Johnson continues in the clip. “Not even the hard dried up dog sh-t … It’s the soft dog sh-t. It’s like baby sh-t. That’s what the album is like.”

Johnson added: “I never want to hear it again and I’m never going to f--king forgive him for wasting my time. That is time I’ll never get back. It’s like dog sh-t is in my ear. Mother f--ker.”

While it’s unclear if Johnson was joking at the time (he is seen smiling as he walks away from the camera), Gibson hasn’t held back in revealing the current issues between the two costars. As previously reported, Gibson blamed the Baywatch actor for delaying production on the ninth installment of the action-film franchise due to his spinoff film in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 4.

"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," the singer-actor wrote at the time.

Two days later, Johnson defended the spinoff – which will be released in 2019 – in a tweet. "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and built it out,” the 45-year-old actor wrote. “#HobbsShaw2019."

Gibson spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, October 10, explaining the reasoning behind his anger. “Everybody’s coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I’m not," he said. "The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.”



“He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now,” Gibson continued. “I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

Johnson penned a lengthy post on Wednesday discussing the spinoff. “Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans.”



