Britain's Parliament is in lockdown after a police officer was stabbed and a car mowed down at least five people on Wednesday, March 22, the BBC reports.

According to the Press Association, the alleged assailant who stabbed the officer was shot by armed police. The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, reportedly struck a group of people on Westminster Bridge.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police were called around 2:40 p.m. local time. The official Twitter account for the police tweeted that they are "treating this as a terrorist incident" until further notice.

According to reports, some people are severely injured in the area and air ambulance is attending the scene.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Prime Minister Theresa May was in the division lobby at the time and left in a car when she was alerted about the situation. Others in the House of Commons have been told to stay in their chambers and keep away from windows.

ITN via AP

Police have also told the public to avoid Parliament Square and Lambeth Bridge.

Story is still developing.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!