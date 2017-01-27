Uma Thurman has reportedly won primary custody of her 4-year-old daughter, Luna. The Slap actress and her ex Arpad Busson appeared in court to settle the case at Manhattan Supreme Court in NYC on Friday, January 27.

"It's a wonderful thing to have closure," Thurman, 46, said outside the courtroom, according to Page Six. Details of the agreement have not been made public, but Page Six claims Thurman will have primary custody and Busson will get monthly visitation.



ELDER ORDONEZ/INSTARimages.com

Justice Matthew Cooper reportedly said in court that "Luna has all the advantages in life," but that he hopes the exes can be civil. "She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her," he said. "The only thing that’s lacking — and I hope it’s forthcoming — is that her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together — never loving each other or even liking each other — at least being able to cooperate."

LISVETT SERRANT/startraksphoto.com

Earlier this month, a judge reprimanded Thurman and the French financier, 54, during one of their custody hearings. "Reasonable people work these things out," the judge said, via Page Six. According to the site, Thurman claimed that Busson had an addiction to prostitutes while he alleged that the star mixed prescription pills with alcohol.

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2012 that Thurman and Busson had welcomed their first child together. Luna's full name is Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence. The pair began dating in 2007 and broke off their first engagement in 2009. They reconciled in 2011 but split for good three years later. Thurman is also mom of daughter Maya, 18, and son Levon, 15, with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

