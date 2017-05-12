United Airlines Flight Delayed After Scorpion Spotted on Board

A United Airlines flight from Houston to Quito, Ecuador, was delayed on Thursday, May 11, after a scorpion was spotted on the plane.

The venomous creature reportedly crawled out of a passenger’s clothing before takeoff at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The flight was delayed three hours as they ushered customers onto a different aircraft.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The airline issued a statement explaining that no one was stung by the venomous creature. “Houston to Quito Flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing. Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung,” the statement read, according to USA Today. “The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that a scorpion has appeared on board a United aircraft. On an April 14 flight from Houston to Calgary, traveler Richard Bell was stung after a scorpion fell from the overhead bin and onto his head. United Airlines offered Bell flying credit for the incident.

United and other airlines have been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks. After a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged off an overbooked United flight on April 9, the airline has made several policy changes to improve customers’ experiences.

