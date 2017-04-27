United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was brutally dragged off his flight earlier this month. According to CNN, Dao’s lawyers did not disclose the settlement amount.

In a statement to CNN, Dao’s lawyers praised United CEO Oscar Munoz for handling the incident. "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has," one of Dao’s lawyers said. "In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened … without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago."

David McNew/Getty Images

As previously reported, Dao was literally dragged off his flight at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on April 9 after being told they needed to make room for commuting crew members. When Dao refused to exit the aircraft, Chicago Aviation Department officers intervened and forcibly removed him, causing him significant injuries. According to his lawyer, Dao suffered a concussion, broken nose and sinus injury.

United has since issued a statement saying that what happened to Dao won’t happen to other passengers ever again. The police officers involved have also since been suspended.

“We let policies get ahead of our values. We’re taking steps to change,” United tweeted on Thursday, along with an outline of how they’ll ensure passenger comfort moving forward.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!