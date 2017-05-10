TOP 5

STORIES

News

United Airlines Apologizes After Agent Cancels Man's Trip for Filming Dispute

By Stephanie Webber
United Airlines Apologizes After Agent Cancels Man's Trip for Filming Dispute

Airport drama… again. United Airlines is in hot water after a passenger claimed his ticket was canceled because he filmed a dispute with an agent, NBC reports.

Navang Oza, 37, says that he began filming when the "rude" employee told him he had to pay $300 for an oversized bag. The incident took place in New Orleans around 4 a.m.

Oza shared the two-minute video on Twitter, which has so far been shared more than 5,000 times. "Stop! Stop! Put it down now," the United employee says on the recording. She then tells a coworker to "cancel the reservation."

"I want to know why," Oza asks. She replies: "Because you did not have my permission."

Oza told NBC that he was "shocked" by the exchange. United has since released a statement about the ordeal.

"The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer, and for that we apologize," the company told NBC in a statement. "We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened."

United Airlines also came under fire in April when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight after refusing to give up his seat. According to CNN, the two parties came to a settlement, but details were not disclosed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!