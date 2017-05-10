Airport drama… again. United Airlines is in hot water after a passenger claimed his ticket was canceled because he filmed a dispute with an agent, NBC reports.

Navang Oza, 37, says that he began filming when the "rude" employee told him he had to pay $300 for an oversized bag. The incident took place in New Orleans around 4 a.m.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oza shared the two-minute video on Twitter, which has so far been shared more than 5,000 times. "Stop! Stop! Put it down now," the United employee says on the recording. She then tells a coworker to "cancel the reservation."

"I want to know why," Oza asks. She replies: "Because you did not have my permission."

Oza told NBC that he was "shocked" by the exchange. United has since released a statement about the ordeal.

"The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer, and for that we apologize," the company told NBC in a statement. "We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened."

United Airlines also came under fire in April when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight after refusing to give up his seat. According to CNN, the two parties came to a settlement, but details were not disclosed.

