The real deal! Johanna Braddy and Freddie Stroma tied the knot on Friday, December 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actress’ rep confirmed to The Knot that the co-stars, both 29, said ‘I do’ at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club.

The bride and her mother, Jo Beth Braddy, planned the entire ceremony and reception, the site says.



The duo met while playing contestants Adam Cromwell and Anna Martin on the Lifetime series that parodied The Bachelor.

Although they didn’t end up in each other’s arms in the show, in real life they fell head over heels for one another.



They first confirmed their romance during a cast Periscope in August 2015 and Stroma proposed in Vancouver on Sunday, May 15 2016.



The lovebirds no longer star on the show, but they are both working on projects for the network ABC.



Braddy stars in the FBI drama Quantico, and the British actor has landed a role in the upcoming show Time After Time.



