Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman at the 2013 CMT Music awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena June 5, 2013, in Nashville. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Told you! Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2003 that Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz were engaged, 14 years before she went public with the truth.

The Lion actress, 49, revealed in a new interview with The Edit that she almost walked down the aisle with the rocker, now 52. "Well, I knew Zoë [Kravitz] because I was engaged to her father," she said of her Big Little Lies costar. "It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy." (Lenny shares Zoë, now 28, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.)



Us Weekly broke the news in October 2003 that the then-couple were planning to tie the knot. "There is some truth to it," a source close to Kravitz told Us. His rep did not comment and her rep denied it at the time.

Kidman and the "Fly Away" singer first became close that June, two years after she ended her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. As Us reported way back when, the actress moved into his loft in New York's SoHo neighborhood while her $8 million West Village pad was being renovated. (Kidman is mom of Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with Cruise, 54.)

They often attended events together but usually walked in and out 30 minutes apart to keep their romance a secret. That September, they celebrated David Copperfield's 47th birthday party at NYC hot spot Tao.

"They were very close and definitely into each other," an onlooker told Us at the time. "She was paying more attention to him than anyone else."

The Hunger Games actor would even visit her on the set of her 2004 dark comedy The Stepford Wives. "He's always here but nobody sees him," a second source added back then. "He enters through a back door and goes straight to her dressing room."

Kidman alluded to an engagement during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2007. "I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub," she said. "And then I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready."

Following their split, Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006. She and the country superstar, 49, share daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6.



