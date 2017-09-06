Us Weekly Donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Us Weekly will donate 25 cents for each newsstand copy of our September 18th issue sold to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, organized by the Justin J. Watt Foundation, a certified 501(c)(3) foundation. Newsstand copies shall be calculated based on point of sale data calculated as of 45 days from the magazine’s on sale date, and payment shall be made within seven business days thereafter. This page shall be updated to reflect the amount donated no later than October 31, 2017.

To make a donation or to learn more about the Justin J. Watt Foundation, visit youcaring.com/jjwatt.

