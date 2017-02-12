Valentin Chmerkovskiy attends the Los Angeles red carpet screening of "Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 5, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images

Setting the record straight. Val Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram on Sunday, February 12, to address his recent split from Amber Rose.



"I'm addressing this toping solely in hopes that after reading y'all will stop spamming my posts," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote. "We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She's an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk 'she loyal af.'"



"We both lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn't work out between us, but what does that even mean?" Chmerkovskiy, 30, continued. "Maybe it worked out perfectly. I will continue to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly the INCREDIBLE MOTHER THAT SHE IS TO HER SON! It's hard to do it all by yourself especially while the world stares and judges.. but she does. Every single day…. And for that alone I'll always have her back."



He captioned the post "now go and be good people to each other." Rose later posted a comment on his post, writing, "Thank you Val ❤️🙏🏼."

As Us Weekly reported on Friday, February 10, Chmerkovskiy and Rose, 33, split earlier this month after almost five months of dating.



James Devaney/GC Images

The pair met while the Loveline podcast host was partnered with Chmerkovskiy's brother Maksim on season 23 of DWTS last year.



"Val has been on tour and really hasn't had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn't serious to begin with,” a source told Us Weekly of the split, adding: "I could see them hooking up again in the future."



Rose isn't exactly sitting at home moping over their breakup. The SlutWalk founder was spotted kissing and holding hands with her ex Wiz Khalifa at Clive David' pre-Grammys bash in L.A. on Saturday, February 11.

