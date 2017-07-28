Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, is known for his killer dance moves and good looks on Dancing With The Stars but his most recent #ThrowbackThursday post, on July 27, shows a side of him fans rarely get to see. The hunky reality TV guy shared his 10th grade yearbook photo from when he attended The Hudson School in Hoboken, New Jersey, and he looks dramatically different than the person fans know from the show.

In the photo, he is completely beardless and wearing a somewhat questionable outfit. The two-time DWTS winner then poked fun at himself and his fashion statement in the caption, saying that everyone "makes mistakes," especially when it comes to clothing choices.

we all make mistakes... but no mistake was greater than that of the 15yo me deciding to compose this fashion statement for my 10th grade yearbook picture. #itwasnteasyouttherefora #iwascoolthoiswear #tbt A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Not only is he wearing one of those '90s-style chokers that have since made a comeback, but his tight black tank top also has the word “pimp” printed on it. The TV star referenced the Three 6 Mafia song "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" and used the hashtag #itwasnteasyouttherefora and promising his followers he was actually cool back then with the hashtag #iwascoolthoiswear.

Chmerkovskiy is no stranger to poking fun at himself since back during season 23, he laughed at his own crying face during a rehearsal that season.

“It was the ugliest cry. It’s the new Michael Jordan meme,” the dancer then told Good Morning America.

It sounds like the hunky pro dancer has become a pro at self-deprecation too.

