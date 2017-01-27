Forever more than a costar. Betty White and Valerie Harper took to social media on Thursday, January 26, to mourn the loss of their costar and TV icon Mary Tyler Moore. The legendary Mary Tyler Moore Show actress died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, January 25, from cardiopulmonary arrest at a Greenwich, Connecticut, hospital, after being hooked up to a respirator for over a week.



White, who appeared as Sue Ann Nivens on the trailblazing 1970s sitcom, shared a photo with Moore on Instagram, showing the late star alongside her then-husband, producer Grant Tinker, and White’s then-husband, quiz show host Allen Ludden.



“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” the Hot in Cleveland actress, 95, wrote in addition to the sweet throwback photo of the group. “She was special.” Ludden died in 1981 and Tinker, who was married to Moore until 1981, passed away this past November.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Harper, who played Moore’s best friend and neighbor, Rhoda, also took to social media to pay tribute to her beloved pal.

“To the world I’ll miss you ‘Mair,'” she shared on Twitter. “I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.”



To The World I'll miss you "Mair."

I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore. — Valerie Harper (@ValerieHarper) January 26, 2017

The trio last appeared together on screen in 2013 during an episode of Hot in Cleveland that also featured Mary Tyler Moore alums Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel. The episode marked Moore’s final television appearance.



Click here to read more tributes, including from Engel and Leachman, dedicated to the spunky actress, whose single, hardworking female character — a first on TV — earned her four of her seven Emmy Awards.

