From foes to friends! In a SUR-prising turn of events, Vanderpump Rules enemies James Kennedy and Jax Taylor have settled their longtime feud, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They are close again,” reveals a pal close to the reality stars. And although Lisa Vanderpump notoriously fired Kennedy from the West Hollywood hotspot in November 2016 after he drunkenly swore at her husband, Ken Todd, the insider adds that the British DJ “is now working [at SUR] again" and performing sets there regularly.

A second source close to the costars shared with Us that they are good friends these days and spend a lot of time together! The newly re-acquainted Kennedy and Taylor celebrated L.A. Pride Day on Sunday, June 11, with many other current an former SUR favorites, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. The pair also showed their support for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s World Dog Day festivities on Sunday, June 25, in Los Angeles.

The past rivals crossed paths during the Season 5 Vanderpump Rules reunion in April, too. “This year, the reunion was great. It was an interesting reunion. A lot of interesting things happened,” Taylor teased to Bravo before the episode aired. “My placement was interesting. I was right next to James, like literally, right next to James. When I walked in, 8 o’clock in the morning, like I was pissed. I was like, ‘Why did you guys do this?’ But you’re going to see what happens, like I was even shocked."

The seating arrangement yielded a positive outcome, as Taylor laughed at many of Kennedy’s remarks and the two truly seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

Until recently, the coworkers clashed for several years both on and off the screen. Kennedy, who first appeared on the show in 2014 as Doute’s boyfriend and SUR buster, became a series regular in the third season. At the time, Taylor thought that Kennedy was using his then girlfriend for fame, and he resented the DJ for easing his way into the SUR staff’s inner circle.

“That’s what’s so off-putting,” the bartender told Complex in 2016. “How obvious it is that [James] is trying to jump on the train by any means necessary.”

The former foes have also gotten involved in physical altercations. In the last season, Taylor, Shay, and Doute stirred up some trouble when attending Kennedy’s first big gig since being ousted from SUR. After Taylor threw his drink at the DJ, Kennedy lashed back by throwing his glass directly at the bartender. Security then escorted both men out of the venue.

However, as sources tell Us, Kennedy and Taylor have now placed their quarrels behind them, and are moving forward as friends.

