Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy paid tribute to his godfather, the late George Michael, on Monday, December 26.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The reality star, 24, posted a throwback photo of himself as a child with the iconic singer via Instagram. "Rest In Peace George," he captioned the black and white snapshot. "I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you."



Kennedy also posted a pic of his dad, Andros Georgiou, and Michael with their arms around each other. "Dad and Yog... 'God takes angels when he needs them,'" he wrote. "Thank you all for your messages, bless you all. Dad, I'll be with you soon and can't wait I love you."

Rest In Peace George I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you. ❤️ A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Michael and Georgiou grew up together before immigrating to London, but their relationship became strained in the late '90s.

Georgiou once recalled their friendship during an interview with The Sun. "When I married Jackie [James' mom], I told her, ‘[George] comes first. My kids are his kids and he’ll be in the delivery room with us’ and he was," he told the British paper, per The Daily Dish. "When my son James was born in January 1992, Yog and I gave him his first bath."

Dad and Yog... "God takes angels when he needs them". Thank you all for your messages, bless you all. Dad, I'll be with you soon and can't wait I love you A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

As previously reported, Michael died of heart failure at the age of 53 on Christmas Day. His partner, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer's body.

“It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning," the hairstylist and photographer tweeted on Monday. "I will never stop missing you xx."

