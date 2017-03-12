Jax Taylor and Nick Viall Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images;Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Not a fan? Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor called Bachelor star Nick Viall a “d-bag” in a recent interview, claiming that the reality star was being egotistical at a mutual friend’s event.

Taylor, 37, told The Daily Dish podcast on Wednesday, March 8, that he and Viall, 36, were both invited to a pal’s hotel opening a little while ago, and the Vanderpump Rules star wanted to make the most of the reality world collision to help out their friend.



According to Taylor, however, when he approached Viall so the pair could take a photo together to promote their friend’s business, the Bachelor refused, saying he “didn’t do social media.”

At this, Taylor unleashed a barrage of insults at the Wisconsin native. “First of all, buddy, don’t toot your own horn,” the Vanderpump Rules star recounted on the podcast. “I have no f--king idea who you are … you don’t do that? Bro, you’re on the f--king Bachelor. You’re gonna be gone in two weeks and nobody will know who the f--k you are.”

The angry reality star, who admitted that he did have a little alcohol in his system at the time of the confrontation, said that he went on. “Well, you’re a f--king piece of s--t,” he told Viall. “Your friend brought you here as a favor to help him out, you’re gonna act like that? You’re a f--king d-bag.” The pair then got into a heated argument.

A source who was also at the event insists the pair didn't argue. "It was obvious Jax was super pissed that everyone wanted a pic with Nick and no one knew who he was," the source tells Us Weekly. "There was no confrontation. Nick was very polite and went about his night. This is about Jax's desperation for attention."

When one of the podcast’s hosts pointed out that Viall has actually been on shows within the Bachelor franchise four times (and will soon compete on Dancing With the Stars), Taylor was dismissive. "I just think he's a d-bag," he insisted.

“For somebody who doesn’t really like the show and talks negatively about the show, he’s sure on it an awful lot,” he added.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Dancing With the Stars premieres one week later, on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!