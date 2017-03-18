Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Regrets, she's had a few. Lala Kent opened up in a new interview about which plastic surgery procedures she has undergone and which ones she'll never do again.

"I'm not the type of person who's going to walk out and be like, 'I've had nothing done! My face just changed like this,'" the Vanderpump Rules alum, 26, told Bravo's The Lookbook on Friday, March 17. "I'm pretty open about things like that."

Kent admitted to the outlet that she's had Botox in her forehead and between her eyebrows, in addition to getting fillers in her cheeks, chin and lips. "So, pretty much my whole face, except my nose," she joked.



After visiting plastic surgeons multiple times through the years, the reality star has decided that she's ready to slow it down. "I will say, this last time I feel like I overdid it," she confessed. "I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!"

However, there are a few things that Kent would like to perfect. She told The Lookbook that she'd be open to getting more filler in her jawline to help with her so-called "horrible genetics." She also admitted that she'll still get Botox to prevent an old habit: "I like to scowl at people."

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that the Bravo star, who announced her exit from Vanderpump Rules last year, will briefly return to the reality series. A source told Us that she appears on the upcoming season 5 finale and also participated in the reunion, which the cast filmed with executive producer Andy Cohen in late February. However, the insider said Kent only attended the reunion "to say her piece" and insisted that "she would not be back."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!