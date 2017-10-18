A SUR-real turn of events. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie and boyfriend Robert Valletta have broken up — sorta.

“They kind of broke up and they kind of didn’t,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the split. “They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he’s in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on.”

The model revealed that he and the Bravo personality parted ways in the comments section of an Instagram photo he posted on Tuesday, October 17, and has since deleted. When a fan asked him where his “beautiful girlfriend” is, Valetta replied, “Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens.”

The insider explained to Us that there is hope for reconciliation. “They are still hanging out. He has been shooting in San Francisco and she has been in L.A. It’s complicated,” the source said. “They still make future plans. Things aren’t as official but they are still going on dates and hanging out.”

Marie and Valetta began dating in January and were friends before coupling up. “He’s just an amazing person,” she told Us Weekly in March of her then-love.

The SUR waitress has yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

