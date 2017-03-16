All on the same team! Vanessa Grimaldi joined her fiancé, Nick Viall, at a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal, where she met pro dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s baby son, Shai.

Murgatroyd, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share a sweet snap of the foursome hanging out during a break from ballroom practice. “FINALLY!!! We can all be together 😝😝😝 Team Baby Got Bach is here guys and we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday @dancingabc 💪🏻,” she captioned the pic. “#TeamNickandVanessa#TeamBabyGotBach ❤️❤️❤️”

Courtesy Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Murgatroyd — who is returning to DWTS after welcoming Shai in January — and Viall, 36, are paired together on the upcoming season of the hit ABC series. Grimaldi’s appearance at Viall’s rehearsal comes just days after Bachelor fans watched the hunky reality TV vet propose to the Canadian special-needs teacher, 29, in a Finnish winter wonderland on the Monday, March 13, season 21 finale.

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, an insider says that the couple are making their relationship a priority after Viall popped the question with a stunning 3.75-carat diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. "Nick and Vanessa want to be in it for the long run,” the source tells Us.

Your daily dose of adorable! #BabyChmerkovskiy and @vanessagrimaldi30 are #TeamBabyGotBach's biggest fans. 😍 #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

During a March 14 appearance on Good Morning America, the duo discussed the “ups and downs” of their romance. “It feels great,” Viall said. “It’s very difficult to try to keep that secret, and it’s been a long time for me in Bachelor world. It’s a good feeling to be engaged, to have Vanessa and have this kind of chapter in my life come to an end.”



Added Grimaldi: “Like any relationship, you know, you have your ups and downs. Although we had tough conversations, we had a lot of fun and light conversations, so it was important for me to know we were going to be able to get past those hard conversations.”

The pair, who appeared on the morning show via video conference from L.A., also revealed that they haven’t set a wedding date yet. “One thing I really appreciate about our relationship is we’re going to take this one step at a time and be realistic,” Viall said. “Last night … was our first time having dinner at a restaurant in public. … I think there’s some things we want to do as a couple and some normal things and, you know, we’re going to move things along. We’ll worry about setting a date down the road.”

