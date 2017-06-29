John Parra/Getty Images

Venus Williams has reportedly been found “at fault” by police in a fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man named Jerome Barson.

According to TMZ, Barson’s wife, who was driving the vehicle, told police that she was approaching an intersection westbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9 when Venus' northbound SUV suddenly darted into the intersection.

The tennis star reportedly told law enforcement that she was trying to make it through the intersection, but traffic had backed up left her car exposed in the intersection.

Barson suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital and placed in ICU where he died two weeks later, TMZ reports.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, police claim that “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]." The report notes there was no evidence that the tennis champ was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor was she distracted by an electronic device.

In a statement to TMZ, Williams’ attorney expresses Williams' condolences.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light," her attorney Malcolm Cunningham said. "The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!