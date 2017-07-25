Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Venus Williams is denying responsibility for the fatal car crash she was involved in on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that left Linda Barson injured and her husband, Jerome Barson, dead.

As previously reported, 78-year-old Jerome was taken to the ICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center with head trauma after his and Williams’ vehicles collided. The Florida resident passed away 14 days later.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the tennis star, 37, claims that injuries in the accident were caused due to the passengers’ failure to use a seatbelt and adequately maintain their vehicle, which Linda was driving. Williams also alleges that Linda did not sustain severe enough injuries to get money in damages from her, under Florida law. Although, Linda has claimed in documents filed against Williams that she suffered several broken bones from the accident.

On July 8, footage from the accident was released, showing that Williams “lawfully” entered the intersection where the accident occurred, according to Palm Beach Gardens police, and despite reports to the contrary.

Williams, who is being sued by the estate of the Florida man, first broke her silence on the tragedy in a Facebook post from Friday, June 30. “I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident,” she wrote at the time. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

Williams was repeatedly asked about the incident during a Wimbledon press conference on Monday, July 3, and attempted to speak through tears. “Completely devastating, speechless. I am just …” she said, before a moderator interrupted to move the conversation away from the subject.

