Verne Troyer has been hospitalized for alcohol addiction, the Austin Powers actor told TMZ in a post published on Thursday, April 6.

According to the site, Troyer has been in a San Fernando Valley hospital for nearly two weeks. The actor told TMZ that he’ll be checking into a rehab facility for help once he's released from the hospital.

The 48-year-old Mini-Me star has been in and out of rehab for years. In 2002, he almost died of alcohol poisoning.

Troyer, who will appear next in upcoming film The 420 Movie: Mary & Jane, told his fans through TMZ: “With your support, I got this.”

