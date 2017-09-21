In the name of duty. A veterinary technician who volunteered her efforts to assist animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, continued to aid furry friends in need despite learning she lost her home in Hurricane Irma.



Animal lover Carla Waters, who arrived to the Lone Star state on September 6, worked tirelessly each day to care for 500 dogs and cats at the Pet Reunion Pavilion at the NRG arena. Funded by Best Friends Animal Society (in partnership with Harris County Public Health, Houston Pets Alive!, Houston Pet Set, and Austin Pets Alive!) the non-for-profit’s goal is to reunite pets with their owners.

On the single mom of three’s fifth day of service in Houston, she received the devastating news that her Jacksonville, Florida, home and car were lost in flood waters caused by Hurricane Irma.

Despite Water’s challenging personal circumstances, the animal activist continued to lend her support to the Pet Reunion Pavillon.

According to a press release issued by Best Friends, Waters admitted that since losing her belongings, she has a gained a greater sense of empathy for the displaced furry pals, adding that she feels “blessed to still have a family and a job.”

Waters returned to her Florida home on Wednesday, September 20, and said her biggest challenge will be sorting out her transpiration to work.

And while it’s still too early to know how many pets have been lost or displaced by Hurricane Harvey, according to CBS News, approximately 600,000 animals were displaced or killed during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

To learn more about how you can support Best Friends Disaster Relief, please visit their website: bestfriends.org/hurricaneharvey

