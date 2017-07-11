Vicki Gunvalson: My Daughter Briana ‘Almost Died’ Because of a Dirty Scalpel

Vicki Gunvalson claims that her daughter Briana Culberson — who was diagnosed with lupus last year — nearly died following a surgery that she had in Oklahoma.

"It almost killed my daughter," Gunvalson, 55, said during Access Hollywood on Monday, July 10. "[The scalpel was infected] with feces from a previous surgery that day they put inside her body. So, not good, she almost lost her leg. I mean, she almost died and all this stuff."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Luckily, Culberson bounced back with the help of Los Angeles’ City of Hope and three weeks of IV antibiotics. "[They] got all of it out of her body," the Real Housewives of Orange County star said.

"She's home. She lives seven minutes away from me," she added. "Family is good. We have a normal family now. Everyone gets along."

Still, Culberson — who is mom of sons Troy, 4, and Owen, 3 — continues to get chemo treatment for her lupus every four to six weeks at UCLA.

"The doctor just emailed her and said, 'I’m moving to San Francisco.' So finding the proper medical care when you’re diagnosed with something like that has been a challenge for Briana," Gunvalson said on Access Hollywood. "But she's alive."

