Victim in Chris Soules Car Crash Laid to Rest at Funeral

Kenneth Mosher, who was killed in a car crash involving Bachelor alum Chris Soules, was laid to rest on Monday, May 1.

NBC reports that family and friends paid their respects to the 66-year-old at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m in Oelwein, Iowa, followed by interment at the Madison Township Cemetery.

According to RadarOnline, mourners attended a three-hour wake for Mosher on Sunday. Soules, 35, and his family were not in attendance at the time.

As previously reported, the reality star and Mosher knew each other and were neighbors. Soules' pickup rear-ended Mosher's tractor trailer in Aurora, Iowa, on Monday, April 24. He called 911 after the crash and told the dispatcher he wasn't sure if Mosher was breathing and that he didn't know how to do CPR.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Soules was later arrested at his home in Arlington for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident. He was released after posting $10,000 bail and now faces a class D felony. Possible penalties include a jail sentence, probations and fines.

Soules' legal team filed two new motions about the case on Monday, disputing the charge that he allegedly left the scene of the accident.

Mosher is survived by his wife, two sons and three grandchildren.



