The victims found dead in a car registered to Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola have been identified, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, March 20.

The deaths of Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, have been ruled a homicide. According to CBS New York, the Paterson, New Jersey, residents were both shot in the head before the vehicle was torched and left on East 28th Street in the town.

DePaola told Us Weekly that the car belongs to her son Chris Camiscioli, but is registered in her name. Anderson reportedly dropped Camiscioli off at the airport on Wednesday, March 15, before he went missing.

Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, spoke to DePaola following the news. "She's devastated about it all," Ryerson said, via CBS.

DePaola, who told Us that she hopes the culprits are caught and imprisoned, thanked fans via Instagram on Sunday. "I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time. My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy," she wrote.

The incident is still under investigation and suspects remain at large.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!