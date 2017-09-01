Victoria and David Beckham Share Sweet Birthday Messages to Son Romeo

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Happy birthday! Romeo Beckham is celebrating his 15th birthday today, and the love from his famous family is already pouring in.

In the early hours of Friday, September 1, his parents Victoria and David Beckham took to social media to express their love for their son on his special day.

The Spice Girl and her middle son have been spending some quality time together in New York City, and she shared a photo of herself hugging the 15-year-old on Instagram, writing, “Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo 💕 15 today!!!! Xxxx”



David, 42, also showed his boy some love on his Instagram page, with a breathtaking photo of them together overlooking some hills.

“Happy 15th Birthday big boy…” the retired soccer star wrote in the caption. “Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once 🎾 so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change 😳.”

“Happy Birthday big boy we love you... @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️,” he added, tagging his wife.

Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, also took to Instagram to share a photo of his little sibling. “Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much,” the model, 18, wrote.

The British couple have been married since July 1999 when they tied the knot at the Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. The athlete has spoken about what makes his marriage to the fashion designer last, and he credits their children.

"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he told BBC Radio in January. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children."

The pair have two other children — Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, 6.

