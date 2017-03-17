Making us believe in love! Victoria Beckham gushed about her husband and “soulmate” David Beckham while appearing on the Today show to showcase her new Victoria Beckham x Target collection.

The working mom, 42, balances her fashion career with raising her four kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5. "It is a juggling act constantly,” she told Savannah Guthrie. "I’m very lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he’s great and we’re very equal at home and we’re a very, very good team.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The former Spice Girl’s top priority is making sure her children are well-mannered. “I’m definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. We are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they’re very, very polite children,” she said. "They work hard at school. They know they have to work hard. Homework has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school. We’re always at parents evening, and the most important question we always have is: Are they nice kids and are they well-behaved? It’s not about how academic they are."

Victoria revealed the secret to her successful, nearly 18-year marriage to the 41-year-old former soccer star. “He’s my soulmate. We complement each other. He’s the most incredible husband, fantastic father,” she said. “He inspires me every day, just seeing him with the children and how he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”

The multihyphenate also shot down hopes of a Spice Girls reunion. "There won’t be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics, it was so great and that was us celebrating everything that we’d achieved,” she said of their rendezvous at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. "I still talk to all the other girls, we’re still very close, but I think that you need to know when it’s time to say that was great, we achieved a lot and everybody moves on.”

Guthrie asked, “So Posh is gone?” Victoria reassured her that Posh Spice is forever. “I’ll always be Posh,” she quipped.

