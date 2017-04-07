Victoria Beckham: I Was Never the Best Singer in Spice Girls

She's no wannabe though! Victoria Beckham opened up about her time with the Spice Girls — and why she likes fashion more — in Elle U.K.'s May issue.

ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan

"Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun. I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes—the package excited me," Beckham, 42, said. "But I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in… When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now – getting older doesn’t bother me."

ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan

Beckham formed the mega British group with bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C in 1994. Known as "Posh Spice," she admitted to The Telegraph in May 2016 that producers used to turn off her mic during shows.

Beckham is still close with the other women, and even performed with them at the London Olympics closing ceremony in June 2012. She most recently used their 1997 hit "Spice Up Your Life" for her brand's Target collection commercial.

Nowadays, Beckham works on her fashion line full-time. Her husband, David Beckham, and their kids — Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 5 — often travel to NYC to be with her during New York Fashion Week.



ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan

"[David's] great. During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he's already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing – as am I. That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership," she told Elle. "David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk. When David was on Desert Island Discs on Radio 4 recently, it was great to sit as a family and listen."

