Could Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian be future BFFs? The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 38, recreated the former Spice Girl’s signature leg pose on Wednesday, September 27.



In the tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo, the brunette beauty, who’s dressed in all blue, kicks her leg up straight and holds a cell phone to her ear as she lounges in a posh hotel room.

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game,” the reality star jokingly captioned the cute moment.

And it seems Beckham was flattered by reality personality’s imitation. She responded hours later with an adorable Instagram post of her own.

In 43-year-old fashion designer’s reply, the British beauty has her hair wrapped in a white towel and wears a silky robe while lounging on a lush red sofa. The star thrusts her leg into the air while serving the camera a smirk.

“Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder,” she noted at Kardashian.

The designer, who has more than 17 million followers on Instagram, has flaunted her flexibility several times in the past.

In May 2016, the Spice World star, joined by pal Eva Longoria, kicked her leg up while enjoying a girls’ trip in Cannes, France.

“High kicks in Cannes X I ❤️@Evalongoria Good night Cannes X #Girlsgirl x 🙏🏻 VB,” the stunner wrote.

In another, former Posh Spice stuns in an elegant black dress while checking her manicure and showing off her famous pose.

“It's amazing what you can do in culottes...those ballet classes are paying off! Thank u @edwardbarsamian and @voguemagazine! Kisses from LA x vb,” she wrote of her flexibility at the time.

The star, who some consider a style icon, credits her work with the Spice Girls as a starting point for her fashion empire.

“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer,” Beckham told Elle U.K. in May. “I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me.”



