Spicing up Carpool Karaoke! Victoria Beckham teased that she will be appearing on James Corden’s popular sing-along segment for The Late Late Show.

The fashion designer, 42, took to Snapchat on Wednesday, March 29, to show herself getting glam with the help of celeb hairstylist Ken Paves. “Top secret filming!” she wrote on the video. In a later snap, she climbed into a Range Rover full of cameras with the 38-year-old comedian. Beckham looked chic as always in a white blouse and with wavy hair. “We are here about to film Carpool Karaoke,” she said. “Where’s James? There he is!”

The former Spice Girl also shared an Instagram photo from the shoot. “What is so funny @J_corden,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself looking serious while the Into the Woods star smiles.

Courtesy Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Beckham joins some very famous musicians who have ridden in Corden's passenger seat, including Adele, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Elton John. It’s possible that she will sing some of the Spice Girls’ classics as well as covers and songs from her 2001 self-titled solo album.



The British businesswoman recently dashed hopes of another Spice Girls reunion during her appearance on the Today show on March 17. “There won’t be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics, it was so great and that was us celebrating everything that we’d achieved,” she said of the group’s performance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. “I still talk to all the other girls, we’re still very close, but I think that you need to know when it’s time to say, ‘That was great, we achieved a lot,’ and everybody moves on.”

However, she did assure fans that Posh Spice isn’t gone forever and that she’ll “always be Posh."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!