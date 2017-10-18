Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Celebs were out and about this week — from Jaden Smith putting on a stellar performance, to Tom Hanks purchasing athletic wear, to Ramona Singer enjoying breakfast! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!



— Victoria Justice stunned in a Rachel Zoe Collection denim look to the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in L.A.

— Ashley Tisdale attended the Wildfox X Off the Menu Club backyard barbecue in L.A.

— Glenn Close performed “Hello, Young Lovers” from The King and I at Jacques d’Amboise’s Art Nest Series at the National Dance Institute Center for Learning and the Arts in NYC.



— Liam Neeson attended the Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala at Cipriani presented by Bushmills Irish Whiskey.



— Marti Gould Cummings performed for the crowd after a screening of Fusion's Shade: Queens of NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Logan Hollowell/Thor: Ragnarok Collection

— Martha Hunt celebrated the launch of her jewelry capsule collection with Logan Hollowell, Logan Hollowell X Marvel, titled The Thor: Ragnarok Collection in L.A.



— Whitney Port showed off her customized Moleskine planner on Instagram.

— Steven Spielberg, Pink, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels celebrated Saturday Night Live's afterparty at Dos Caminos in NYC.

— Jaden Smith performed at Made By Google's pop-up shop in West Hollywood.



— Tom Hanks, currently on tour for his upcoming book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, purchased two pairs of athletic shorts at Flywheel’s Lincoln Square NYC studio.



— Rumer Willis attended NYLON's annual 'It Girl' party in partnership with b.tempt'd lingerie at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood.



— Jamal Adams celebrated his birthday at CATCH NYC with friends.



— Ramona Singer attended a breakfast hosted by Instytutum to celebrate the launch of their two new products, Body Rain and Flawless Skin Mask, at Chateau Marmot in West Hollywood.



— Ryan McPartlin celebrated the launch of Jessica Koosed Etting's mystery thriller, The Lost Causes, at a private event in Valencia, C.A.



— Jimmy Kimmel sipped on Smirnoff cocktails with his wife Molly at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Welcome to Brooklyn kick-off event in Brooklyn.



Michael Simon/startraksphoto.co

— Swisse Wellness brand ambassador Ashley Hart posed with her sister Jessica at the #DiscoverSwisse U.S. launch event in NYC.



— Kristen Stewart chatted with Hannah Griffiths at La Poubelle restaurant in Hollywood.



— Executive Producer Franco Porporino dined with Ballers screenwriter Rob Weiss and entertainment agent Nick Cordasco at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.



— The Zoe Report Box of Style hosted a celebration at the House on Sunset in West Hollywood to celebrate their fall box.



— Sela Ward stunned in a red dress at the TV Guide Celebrates Sela Ward event in NYC.



— Nick Ede and Andrew Naylor celebrated their wedding at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of luxury vodka brand Absolut Elyx in L.A.

