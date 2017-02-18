Jeff Spicer/Getty Images / David Livingston/Getty Images

Get ready, world. Vin Diesel’s voice is featured on Selena Gomez’s new breakup hit, “It Ain’t Me,” he announced to fans via Facebook on Friday, February 17.

“I don’t know how you did it @kygomusic,” he captioned a behind-the-scenes clip of himself and a few others inside the mixing studio. “Who would have ever believed how mixing my voice with @selenagomez could be so powerful! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The 49-year-old action star seemed genuinely pleased with his efforts and couldn’t help getting a little sentimental. “I literally can’t stop listening to it,” he continued. “Speechless … a dream come true.”

In the minute-long video clip, Diesel is seen chatting with several of the producers, who compliment him for stepping outside his comfort zone for the recording.

“You put so much passion into it,” one guy can be heard saying. “You step into something new and you put everything into it, and it was, like, your take on what his world is like, that’s just amazing. … It’s original no one is doing it. So it’s f--king badass. You just came here. You killed it. This is not what you do. You just came here to sing and it’s cool, and it’s your own take on it. You don’t sound like every other f--king songwriter that comes in here and sounds the same and has a good voice. This is just different I don’t know what else to tell you. This is fresh.”

An excited Diesel even posted a photo of himself in shades, a black hoodie and camoflage-print pants to Instagram in anticipation of his new project’s release.

“WOW!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page,” he captioned the image. “I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth … #kygoselenavin #ItAintMe #gratefultomakemagic #believeinyou.”

The Fast 8 actor’s fans wasted no time complimenting the Hollywood hunk on his talents.

“Literally have been thinking for years you should expand into music,” one fan wrote. “I’m thinking your voice is a mash up of John Lennon, Justin Bieber, and Shaggy. I will be #watchingthisspace.”

Diesel has shown off his softer side via his vocal prowess before: In February 2013, the action star got soulful during a Valentine’s Day karaoke session, belting out an emotional rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

