All the cringes! Vin Diesel made Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira very uncomfortable by repeatedly calling her “sexy” and “beautiful” during an interview promoting his latest film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.



While chatting about his role in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan and his friendship with Tom Hanks, Diesel, 49, lost track of his thoughts and commented on Moreira’s stunning looks. “God, you’re so beautiful,” the actor – dressed casually in a cutoff, plaid button-down — said. “God, she’s so beautiful.”



Diesel then turned to those working behind the camera and asked, "Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?”

A blushing Moreira seemed unsure how to respond the Fast and Furious star’s compliments. Despite her visibly tense disposition, Diesel continued to talk about the blonde beauty’s physical appearance. “Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful,” he continued. “Talk to me, baby.”



Eventually, Moreira eased back into the interview. However, when their shared love of Dungeons and Dragons came up, Diesel couldn’t help making things weird again. “I’m anything like you because I love you,” he said. “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”



Moreira was forced to recover once again and began pressing Diesel about his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as his part in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which inexplicably — and most likely to the internet star’s dismay — inspired another inappropriate outburst. "I love you. I love her," Diesel said. "Man, she's so f--king sexy. I can't do this interview."



Moreira posted her interview with the action star on Wednesday, December 21. At the top of the clip — which you can watch above — she explains that she was not amusef or flattered by Diesel’s comments.



"He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable," she says in Portuguese, which has been translated. "I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work."



Watch Diesel’s interview with Moreira above.

