Do you smelllll… a truce? Vin Diesel wished Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a happy birthday on Tuesday, May 2, following their feud last year on the set of The Fate of the Furious.

Diesel, 49, shared a photo of the pair to commemorate the occasion. "To look back at what we have accomplished. Shoulder to shoulder, against impossible odds. Proud... Happy Birthday Hobbs," he captioned the Instagram pic.

Diesel and Johnson, 45, play Dom and Hobbs in the international franchise. Their rumored tension surfaced in August 2016 when the former WWE star posted a rant about unprofessional actors on social media.

"This is my final week of shooting #FastAndFurious8. There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one," he wrote at the time. "Some [of my male counterparts] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right."

TMZ reported at the time that Johnson wasn't happy with some decisions Diesel made on the film and the pair met secretly on the Atlanta set to squash their beef. Since filming wrapped, both actors have spoken out about the quarrel.

"I was very clear with what I said. I've been in the game a long time," Johnson told The Los Angeles Times in November 2016. "Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn't happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that, and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in Fast 8] shot through the roof to a whole other level."

Diesel later claimed that the feud was "blown out of proportion."

"I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," he said during the Today show last month. "I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work on this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne… I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it."

