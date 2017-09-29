Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel was arrested on September 3 while he was at Burning Man Festival in Nevada, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the news to TMZ that the art dealer was allegedly taken in on felony charges of “distribution and manufacture of a controlled substance.”

In the report obtained by the outlet, Schnabel was allegedly in the possession of psilocybin, which is a Schedule I controlled substance, also known as psychedelic mushrooms. Schnabel, 31, plead not guilty to the charges but could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The festival took place in Black Rock City between August 27 and September 4, and he was also in attendance at the festival last year with his supermodel ex-girlfriend.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple broke up after dating for three years, and the art dealer shared his heartbreak on Instagram by sharing the song “Just One of Those Days” by Sizzla. The song features the lyrics: “Oh girl and you know I care / Why does it have to be this way / Can't tell you go, can't tell you to stay.”

He also shared the song “Oh Honey” by Delegation, with the lyrics: “When I feel low, I've nowhere to go / She'll be my inspiration / Yeah, when my poor heart is breakin' apart / She'll put it back together.”

Although he has not publicly commented on their breakup aside from the social media posts, a source told Us exclusively on September 15 that the couple hit a “rough patch” earlier this month and that, “There has been trouble in paradise for a little while.”

The Daily Mail posted photos of the art curator kissing a brunette in a cab in London back in June, and he released a statement to Us saying it was all a big misunderstanding.

"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation," Schnabel told Us. "There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went our separate ways."

The America's Got Talent judge, 44, and Schnabel, 31, began dating in 2014, two years after Klum split from ex-husband Seal. She and the British singer share three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, 7. The model is also mom to daughter Leni, 13.

