Vito Schnabel Shares His Heartbreak Over Heidi Klum Split

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel have broken up after dating for three years, Us Weekly can confirm, and the art dealer is sharing his heartbreak on Instagram.

The news comes weeks after the pair hit a rough patch in their relationship earlier this month, as Us Weekly previously reported.

“There has been trouble in paradise for a little while,” a source told Us at the time.



In June, the Daily Mail posted pictures of Schnabel kissing a mystery brunette in the back of a cab in London. He released a statement to Us saying that it was a "misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation."

Klum confirmed the split to People on Monday, September 25, and while Schnabel hasn’t commented publicly, he has posted telling updates on Instagram this week that hint at heartache and loss.

In one post, he shared the song “Just One of Those Days” by Sizzla, which features the lyrics, “Oh girl and you know I care / Why does it have to be this way / Can't tell you go, can't tell you to stay.”

In another, he shared the song “Oh Honey” by Delegation, with the lyrics, “When I feel low, I've nowhere to go / She'll be my inspiration / Yeah, when my poor heart is breakin' apart / She'll put it back together.”

The America’s Got Talent judge, 44, and the art dealer and son of director Julian Schnabel, 31, began dating in 2014, two years after Klum split with husband Seal. She and the British singer share three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, 7. The Project Runway host is also the mom of daughter Leni, 13, from a previous relationship.

Klum was in Vegas over the weekend and caught Jennifer Lopez’s show, sharing a backstage photo with the singer and actress on Instagram. She also attended the Emmy Awards in L.A. on September 17 solo.

Love you @jlo ...❤️Your show was absolutely AMAZING #vegas #allihave A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

The supermodel and Seal finalized their divorce in 2014 and she went on to date her bodyguard Martin Kirsten. Klum was spotted spending time with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 32, at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event at New York Fashion Week on September 8, but a source told Us at the time that they weren’t dating.

Schnabel was previously linked to Demi Moore, Elle Macpherson and Liv Tyler.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!