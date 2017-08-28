Best seat in the house? Not so much! Although Kesha was a presenter at MTV’a 2017 VMAs on Sunday, August 27, she didn’t have a reserved seat.



In fact, the “Praying” singer, 30, shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

the vmas lost our seats so ..... 🍾🍾🍾💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅 A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

“the vmas lost our seats so ….,” the Rainbow songstress captioned the photo in an Instagram post of herself sprawled on the ground in her tulle Monsoon gown. Despite the seat mixup, Kesha seemed to be in good spirits during the show, where she introduced rapper Logic’s moving performance of “1-800-273-8255,” a song that explores someone struggling with suicidal thoughts. The song’s title is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It takes great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human and we all have that vulnerable side,” Kesha told the audience. “Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles and as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness.”



Her latest single, “Praying,” was inspired by her own “severe hopelessness and depression.” As previously reported, Kesha and her former music producer Dr. Luke had been involved in an ongoing legal battle. In 2014, she alleged that he drugged her and claimed he was physically, sexually and mentally abusive. He has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence. She eventually dropped the case in California in August 2016 to focus on releasing new music, but the suit is still ongoing in New York.



