Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

It’s over. Barbie Blank has confirmed her split from husband Sheldon Souray in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

"Sheldon and I have decided that it's best we take some time apart to work on ourselves at this time,” the reality star said. “We have the deepest love and respect for one another and would really appreciate everyone respecting our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you!"

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, October 9, that the couple had decided to part ways. "They separated a couple months ago," one insider told Us, noting that the pair also deleted many of their photos together from their Instagram accounts. "Barbie is already going on dates with other guys."

Blank, 30, and Souray, 41, got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot in Mexico in February 2016. Their wedding day was documented on the E! reality series that August.



"I just love being able to call him my husband," the former WWE star, who used the ring name Kelly Kelly, gushed to The Knot at the time. "I think it's the coolest thing. I’m just like, [singing] 'This is my husband!' I just love it! ... I mean, nothing's really changed. I think it's just exciting that we're husband and wife. It's like him and me now. It's so special — that feeling."

The reality star previously dated fellow wrestler Andrew "Test" Martin for two and a half years until he died of an accidental overdose in March 2009.

WAGS LA season 3 returns on E! Wednesday, November 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!