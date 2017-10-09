'WAGS' Star Barbie Blank and Sheldon Souray Split

WAGS star Barbie Blank and her husband, Sheldon Souray, have split, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

"They separated a couple months ago," one insider tells Us, noting that the pair also deleted many of their photos together from their Instagram accounts. "Barbie is already going on dates with other guys."

Blank, 30, and Souray, 41, got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot in Mexico in February 2016. Their wedding day was documented on the E! reality series that August. "I just love being able to call him my husband," the former WWE star, who used the ring name Kelly Kelly, gushed to The Knot ahead of the emotional episode.

"I think it's the coolest thing," she continued at the time. "I'm just like, [singing] 'This is my husband!' I just love it! ... I mean, nothing's really changed. I think it's just exciting that we're husband and wife. It's like him and me now. It's so special — that feeling."



Blank and the former NHL player even tuned into WAGS to relive their big day. "I'm so proud of it," she told The Knot in August 2016. "I just can't wait for [our fans] to feel like they were there, to see our love, our family and friends. I'm just excited. I think it's gonna be really entertaining. There were lots of ups and downs ... But on the day, everything was so perfect — above and beyond what I ever imagined. It literally was the happiest day of our lives."

The reality star previously dated fellow wrestler Andrew "Test" Martin for two and a half years until he died of an accidental overdose in March 2009.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!