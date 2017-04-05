Here comes the bride! As Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month, Ali Fedotowsky married Kevin Manno on March 3 in a beachside ceremony in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In an exclusive video given to Us (and shot by Juice Box Media), the two express their love for one another and give fans a glimpse inside their picture-perfect day.

Brandon Kidd Photography

“To quote a love note that you wrote me when we first fell in love, you said, ‘We should feel lucky. We found the greatest thing imaginable, the reason for existing,’” the Bachelorette alum tearfully gushes in the video while the Golden Coast All Stars band plays in the background. “I love those words you wrote. You’re right, we have. Our love is what makes life beautiful.”

Ali Fedotowsky and Ashley Burns Photography

Yesterday, Fedotowsky told Us that becoming Mrs. Manno made her appreciate life, saying it added a “finale to things.”

She also got candid with Us about her future. “We respect the sanctity of marriage and what that means, but we by no means believe that if 30 years from now we are completely different people and we’re not happy that we have to stay together,” she explained. “We believe in being happy, but we also believe that when you choose to marry somebody, you work everyday your absolute hardest to make that relationship and that marriage last.”

The 32-year-old and her husband welcomed their first child, Molly, last July. The Manno family is about to share their first Easter together, and the new mom talked with Us about starting a family tradition of decorating eggs with her 8-month-old daughter. The TV personality — who partnered alongside the American Egg Board — also shared some simple tips on how to easily decorate eggs this April. “Cover an egg in glue and dip it in a ziplock bag full of glitter. That looks incredible, and it’s so beautiful to display in your home.”

