Doggone adorable. Bryan Cranston told a few lies in an effort to get some rescue dogs adopted on the Monday, March 20, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Watch the Breaking Bad alum fib for a good cause in the video above!

Late Show host Stephen Colbert — who previously employed the help of actress Aubrey Plaza for his “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment — asked Cranston, 61, to “[help] all the world’s creatures that I don’t want to eat” (a.k.a. puppies from the North Shore Animal League America).

Cranston started off by introducing viewers to a terrier-shepherd mix named Sterling. “You say, ‘Oh,’ now, but Sterling is getting his life back together. He’s sober now, but don’t worry, because he still loves to party — party animal — which means you’ll always have a designated driver,” the Emmy winner said, exaggerating the cute canine’s life story. “Plus, because of his club days, he can get you anything you need.”

Mary Kouw/CBS

Next, Cranston brought out Poppy, a shepherd mix or, as the A Life in Parts author put it, “a Norwegian wishing dog,” who was previously (not really) owned by Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Finally, the actor brought out hound mix Brody, who “can’t confirm that he was part of the mission that killed Bin Laden, but let’s just say that he is well-traveled.”

Watch the video above. And if you’re interested in adopting any of Cranston’s furry friends, click here for more details.

