Just six days before Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his life on July 20, the band recorded an episode of Carpool Karaoke. The segment, which James Corden said would not air unless approved by Bennington’s family, is now available on Apple TV and streaming for free on Facebook.

Bennington and Linkin Park filmed their musical ride through Los Angeles with The Hangover actor Ken Jeong, who joked that it was a “wet dream” of his to be in the band. In the clip, a laughing Bennington and the band belt their hits “Numb,” “Talking to Myself,” and “In the End.” Other highlights include their covers of Outkast’s “Hey Ya” and “Under the Bridge” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At one point during the episode, Bennington revealed his worst job was blowing leaves for $4 dollars an hour. He added that he hopes his children pursue careers they are passionate about. “One of my kids loves sports. My daughters love music and they want to learn how to play instruments,” he said. “Lily is curious, like, ‘Daddy how do you write songs? Where does the music come from?’ I want them to find whatever it is.”

As previously reported, Bennington died on July 20 in his house in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 41. Four days after his death, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that the singer’s cause of death had been ruled a suicide after he was found hanging in the upstairs area of his home.

Bennington is survived his wife Talinda and six children from two marriages.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

