Flying like a superhero! Chris Evans nearly second-guessed himself just moments before skydiving in rural southern California. The Captain America actor took the plunge for Esquire magazine’s April issue.



Provided by Chris Evans

"I started exploring the sensation of, 'What if the chute doesn't open?' Those last minutes where you know. You're not gonna pass out; you're gonna be wide awake. So what? Do I close my eyes? Hopefully, it would be quick. Lights out. I f--king hope it would be quick,” he told Esquire’s Maximillian Potter. “And then I was like: If you're gonna do it, let's just pretend there is no way this is going to go wrong. Just really embrace it and jump out of that plane with gusto."

Mark Segal

According to Potter, Evans last skydived when he dated Jessica Biel. (The pair split in 2006 after three years together.) This time, the hunky star was joined by Potter, 12,500 feet in the air.



"It's, like, 0.006 fatalities per one thousand jumps. So I figure our odds are pretty good,” Evans said. "Jumping out is always a real thrill. I don't know what I was thinking.”

Mark Segal

Evans, who will next reprise his Captain America role in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, had to get permission from Marvel before he took the daring jump. "They give you all these crazy insurance policies, but even if I die, what are they going to do? Sue my family?” he joked. “They'd probably cast some new guy at a cheaper price and save some money.”

Mark Segal

Watch Evans skydive in the video above!

