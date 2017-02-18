Don’t mess with this confident chica. Demi Lovato playfully sparred with her boyfriend, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, in a video she shared with fans via Instagram on Friday, February 17.

“When you kick bae's ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf,” the 24-year-old “Body Say” singer captioned the clip, in which both she and Vasconcelos, 30, both wear matching black jiu jitsu uniforms (known as gis). After the pair touch fists, Lovato proceeds to rear up and tackle the professional fighter to the ground. But her domination doesn’t stop there.

When you kick bae's ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

The former Disney star then locks his legs with hers, and as someone off-screen yells for her to “lock his head,” she shimmies and squirms and headlocks Vasconcelos with her legs.

In the clip, the newly reunited couple can’t stop smiling and laughing as they mock fight. At the end of their tussle, Lovato grins and gives Vasconcelos a huge hug.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The pair first sparked rumors of dating last July shortly after Lovato split with her boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama. At the time, the singer was “just having fun” and “still looking to meet new guys,” one source said at the time.

In January, however, a source confirmed to Us that the pair had rekindled their romance.

The duo spent New Year’s Eve together, and the MMA champ posted a selfie of the two of them wearing goofy 2017 glasses and headbands to Instagram. “Happy new year!!!” he wrote.”

Lovato announced last November that she is taking a break from the music industry in 2017, though she did make an appearance at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12, in a rousing tribute to the Bee Gees, alongside Tori Kelly, Andra Day and Little Big Town.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!