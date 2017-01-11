He’s ready to face some tough questions. Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since winning the election on Wednesday, January 11, at Trump Tower in New York City. Watch the livestream, beginning at 11 a.m. ET, above!

This is the president-elect’s first press conference in 167 days. He last held one in July on the campaign trail, and has opted to instead use Twitter and conduct interviews with select news outlets in recent months. Trump, 70, previously scheduled a news conference for December 15, but postponed it at the last minute.

David A. Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At the time, the soon-to-be POTUS said he would discuss “the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest” during the conference. During today’s conference, he will likely address how he plans to avoid conflicts of interest with his business empire and his staff appointments (including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who will serve as a senior adviser).

The press conference comes just a day after BuzzFeed published a shocking, unverified report claiming that the ex–Apprentice star has deep ties to Russia and that there “was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.” The report, which has not been substantiated and contains multiple errors, also alleged that Trump participated in “perverted sexual acts," including allegedly hiring prostitutes to perform “golden showers” during a trip to Moscow.



The business mogul took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the report, calling it “fake news” and “a total political witch hunt.” He added in more tweets on Wednesday that he has “nothing to do with Russia – no deals, no loans, nothing!”

