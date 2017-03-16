Nostalgia trip! Unsuspecting passengers at London's Heathrow Airport were pranked by '90s superstar Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton for a recent video. Disguised in a British Airways uniform, the 41-year-old greets customers about to board, all the while slyly injecting lyrics from Spice Girls songs.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Come a little bit closer, baby, get it on, get it on," she tells one clueless traveler as she guides his face ridiculously close to a camera. She encourages others to bust a move to keep their blood moving during a long flight. Asked to name her favorite Spice Girl, one woman says, "The sporty one." Bunton gamely tries, "Your second favorite?"

John Stanton/WireImage

Not a single passenger identifies the pop star. In one especially awkward exchange, she tells a clearly uncomfortable flier that she's in a bad mood because of a fight with a friend. Using the lyrics of "Wannabe," she explains, "I said, if you want my future, you gotta forget my past, and if you want to get with me, better make it fast."

The mom of boys Beau, 9, and Tate, 5 (with singer Jade Jones), teamed up with the airline for the funny clip to benefit Red Nose Day 2017. The charity raises awareness and money to help kids in need around the world. In its mission to end child poverty, it has raised more than $1 billion globally in the past 25 years. The fundraiser — which will also include a much-anticipated cast reunion of the 2003 hit movie Love Actually — will air in the U.K. March 24 and on NBC stateside May 25.



