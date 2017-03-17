Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks on as the Northwestern Wildcats play the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a touch of the March Madness. The Veep star, 56, nervously watched as Northwestern University — the team her son Charlie Hall plays for — took on Vanderbilt University in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament Thursday, March 16, and celebrated as they narrowly eked out a two-point win.

As the game, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, wound down with Vanderbilt up one point, guard Matthew Fisher-Davis inexplicably fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh, sending him to the free throw line, where he calmly made the go-ahead points. “I actually thought we were down one,” Fisher-Davis later explained.

When it became clear the Northwestern Wildcats would notch their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory (the team have never made the tourney in its 77-year history), the actress clapped, mouthing, “Oh, my god.”

Though their son, a sophomore walk-on, doesn’t log a ton of minutes, the Seinfeld alum and husband Brad Hall (both Northwestern grads) are always watching.

When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

“We do not miss a game — either physically or on TV — and we have BTN2GO,” the actress told The Chicago Tribune earlier this year of herself and her actor-producer husband. “It’s just a matter of our production schedule. If we can be there, we are.”

“We think he is outstanding in every regard,” the nine-time Emmy winner continued. “We’re his biggest fans.” (They’re also parents of 24-year-old Henry, who’s pursuing a career in music.)

Barry King/FilmMagic

And the 6-foot-5 athlete, 20, has skills off the court as well. “Every time I walk in the locker room prepractice,” says his coach Chris Collins, “he seems to have the guys laughing.”

Hall’s team will next face top-seeded Gonzaga University on March 18.



