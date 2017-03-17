Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a touch of the March Madness. The Veep star, 56, nervously watched as Northwestern University — the team her son Charlie Hall plays for — took on Vanderbilt University in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament Thursday, March 16, and celebrated as they narrowly eked out a two-point win.
As the game, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, wound down with Vanderbilt up one point, guard Matthew Fisher-Davis inexplicably fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh, sending him to the free throw line, where he calmly made the go-ahead points. “I actually thought we were down one,” Fisher-Davis later explained.
When it became clear the Northwestern Wildcats would notch their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory (the team have never made the tourney in its 77-year history), the actress clapped, mouthing, “Oh, my god.”
Though their son, a sophomore walk-on, doesn’t log a ton of minutes, the Seinfeld alum and husband Brad Hall (both Northwestern grads) are always watching.
When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017
“We do not miss a game — either physically or on TV — and we have BTN2GO,” the actress told The Chicago Tribune earlier this year of herself and her actor-producer husband. “It’s just a matter of our production schedule. If we can be there, we are.”
“We think he is outstanding in every regard,” the nine-time Emmy winner continued. “We’re his biggest fans.” (They’re also parents of 24-year-old Henry, who’s pursuing a career in music.)
And the 6-foot-5 athlete, 20, has skills off the court as well. “Every time I walk in the locker room prepractice,” says his coach Chris Collins, “he seems to have the guys laughing.”
Hall’s team will next face top-seeded Gonzaga University on March 18.
